San Antonio, Seguin chefs listed as 2023 James Beard Award finalists

SAN ANTONIO – The James Beard Foundation held its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony Wednesday night in Chicago, and two San Antonio-area chefs were listed as finalists in the Best Chef Texas category.

The prestigious James Beard Awards are seen as the Oscars of the culinary world, as they honor the top chefs, restaurants and bars across the country.

Its mission is to recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.

John Russ of Clementine on the North Side, and duo Ernest Servantes and David Kirkland of Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin were in the running for Best Chef: Texas alongside three other nominees that were named in March as finalists.

Best Chef: Texas

Reyna Duong, Sandwich Hag, Dallas

Benchawan Jabthong Painter, Street to Kitchen, Houston

Emiliano Marentes, ELEMI, El Paso

John Russ, Clementine, San Antonio

Ernest Servantes and David Kirkland, Burnt Bean Co., Seguin

Houston-located Benchawan Jabthong Painter, the owner of Thai restaurant Street to Kitchen, was named Best Chef Texas at the ceremony. During her speech, she thanked her husband, family, and staff for all their support and hard work.

“Thank you James Beard Awards for making my dreams come true,” she said as she closed her speech.

Though they didn’t make it to the finals, several chefs and restaurants in San Antonio did make the semifinals.

They included: Nicola Blaque of The Jerk Shack, and Andrew Ho, Andrew Samia and Sean Wen of Curry Boys BBQ for Best Chef: Texas; Anne Ng of Bakery Lorraine for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker; Weathered Souls Brewing Company for Outstanding Bar; and Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin of Best Quality Daughter for Top Emerging Chef.