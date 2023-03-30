San Antonio, Seguin chefs make it to 2023 James Beard Award finals

SAN ANTONIO – The James Beard Foundation announced the finalists for the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards, and two San Antonio-area chefs made it on the coveted list.

John Russ of Clementine on the North Side, and duo Ernest Servantes and David Kirkland of Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin are still in the running for Best Chef: Texas, according to the list that was released on Wednesday.

The prestigious James Beard Awards are seen as the Oscars of the culinary world, as they honor the top chefs, restaurants and bars across the country.

The winners will be named at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 5, 2023, in Chicago.

The other Texas chefs, bakers and places to land as finalists include:

Best Chef: Texas

Reyna Duong, Sandwich Hag, Dallas

Benchawan Jabthong Painter, Street to Kitchen, Houston

Emiliano Marentes, ELEMI, El Paso

John Russ, Clementine, San Antonio

Ernest Servantes and David Kirkland, Burnt Bean Co., Seguin

Outstanding Restaurant Presented by Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water

Lucia, Dallas

Best New Restaurant

Don Artemio Mexican Heritage, Fort Worth

Restaurant Beatrice, Dallas

Tatemó, Houston

Outstanding Bakery Presented by Guinness

La Casita Bakeshop, Richardson

Kuluntu Bakery, Dallas

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Nancy’s Hustle, Houston

Outstanding Bar Presented by Hilton

Las Ramblas, Brownsville

Though they didn’t make it to the finals, several chefs and restaurants in San Antonio did make the semifinals.

They included: Nicola Blaque of The Jerk Shack, and Andrew Ho, Andrew Samia and Sean Wen of Curry Boys BBQ for Best Chef: Texas; Anne Ng of Bakery Lorraine for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker; Weathered Souls Brewing Company for Outstanding Bar; and Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin of Best Quality Daughter for Top Emerging Chef.