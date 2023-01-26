Five San Antonio chefs, bar named 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists

The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalists for its prestigious top restaurant and chef awards.

SAN ANTONIO – The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalists for its prestigious top restaurant and chef awards.

Among the recognized culinary professionals and restaurants of 2023 are five San Antonio Chefs and a brewery.

Here is a list of the semifinalists:

Top Emerging Chef:

Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin of Best Quality Daughter

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker:

Anne Ng of Bakery Lorraine

Outstanding Bar:

Weathered Souls Brewing Company

Best Chef: Texas

Nicola Blaque, The Jerk Shack

Andrew Ho, Andrew Samia, and Sean Wen, Curry Boys BBQ

John Russ, Clementine

The finalists will be announced on Wednesday, March 29.

Winners will be recognized at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 5, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

