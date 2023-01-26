Five San Antonio chefs, bar named 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists

SAN ANTONIO – The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalists for its prestigious top restaurant and chef awards.
Among the recognized culinary professionals and restaurants of 2023 are five San Antonio Chefs and a brewery.
Here is a list of the semifinalists:
Top Emerging Chef:
- Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin of Best Quality Daughter
Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker:
- Anne Ng of Bakery Lorraine
Outstanding Bar:
- Weathered Souls Brewing Company
Best Chef: Texas
- Nicola Blaque, The Jerk Shack
- Andrew Ho, Andrew Samia, and Sean Wen, Curry Boys BBQ
- John Russ, Clementine
The finalists will be announced on Wednesday, March 29.
Winners will be recognized at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 5, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
