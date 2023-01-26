59º

Five San Antonio chefs, bar named 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists

Restaurant chefs, pastry baker, brewery were recognized

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalists for its prestigious top restaurant and chef awards. (Adobe Stock)

SAN ANTONIO – The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalists for its prestigious top restaurant and chef awards.

Among the recognized culinary professionals and restaurants of 2023 are five San Antonio Chefs and a brewery.

Here is a list of the semifinalists:

Top Emerging Chef:

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker:

Outstanding Bar:

  • Weathered Souls Brewing Company

Best Chef: Texas

  • Nicola Blaque, The Jerk Shack
  • Andrew Ho, Andrew Samia, and Sean Wen, Curry Boys BBQ
  • John Russ, Clementine

The finalists will be announced on Wednesday, March 29.

Winners will be recognized at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 5, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

