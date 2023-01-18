Best Quality Daughter updates hours, adds new dinner service

SAN ANTONIO – Local Asian-American cuisine restaurant, Best Quality Daughter, has introduced new hours.

The eatery has eliminated the break between lunch and dinner, now serving lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and dinner 3- 10 p.m., according to an Instagram post.

Best Quality Daughter also has a new weekday happy hour that runs from 3-6 p.m.

In addition, it will now offer dinner services after brunch on Sundays, according to the post.

San Antonio's Best Quality Daughter extends happy hour, adds Sunday dinner service (Marla Segura)

Created by Chef Jennifer Dobbertin, Best Quality Daughter opened at The Historic Pearl in November 2020.

The restaurant has since become a well-known spot, featured in Bon Appetit Magazine, the San Antonio Cooks cookbook, and Travel and Leisure Magazine.

You can find more information on hours and menu offerings online.