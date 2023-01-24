Here’s where to get Girl Scout Cookies in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians can rejoice — Girl Scout Cookies have returned to South Texas.

From January 25 through February 26, Girl Scouts will be selling boxes of cookies at stores, restaurants, and other spots around the Alamo City.

To save you the time and the energy of hunting down your local troop, Girl Scouts of Central Texas has created a tool to showcase the booths closest to you.

A list can be found online, and it can be sorted by distance or date.

Starting on February 27 through March 1, customers can order cookies online to be delivered to their homes.

Online ordering is the only way to get this year’s new limited edition cookie, Raspberry Rally, a cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolate.

Returning cookies include Thin Mints, Adventurefuls, Samoas, Do-si-dos, Girl Scout S’mores, Lemonades, Lemon-Ups, Tagalongs, and Toast-Yays.

For gluten-free customers, the Toffee-tastic and Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies are available.

