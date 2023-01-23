The Westin is offering a romantic dining experience for Valentine’s Day

The Westin to offer romantic dining experience for Valentine’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – The Westin’s Zocca Cuisine d’Italia restaurant is offering a Valentine-themed three-course dinner.

Zocca Cuisine d’Italia is providing guests with an evening filled with Italian cuisine and romantically themed libations on Feb. 14 at 420 W Market St.

The limited-edition dinner menu features peach and burrata, individual entrees of lamb shank, wild mushrooms, smoked Gouda polenta, and desserts ranging from double cream pannacotta and passion fruit to dark chocolate crumble.

The drink menu includes romantically themed cocktails such as “Be Mai Valentine” with rum and “Stand by Your Man” featuring high west bourbon.

The themed drink menu will be available through February, but the themed food menu is only available on Feb. 14, a news release said.

Ticket prices range from $100-$132.

You can find more information online.

