Local News

The Westin is offering a romantic dining experience for Valentine’s Day

Reservations can be made now for Feb. 14

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Valentine's Day, San Antonio, Riverwalk, Downtown, The Westin, Dinner, Food
The Westin to offer romantic dining experience for Valentine’s Day (Zocca Cuisine d'Italia)

SAN ANTONIO – The Westin’s Zocca Cuisine d’Italia restaurant is offering a Valentine-themed three-course dinner.

Zocca Cuisine d’Italia is providing guests with an evening filled with Italian cuisine and romantically themed libations on Feb. 14 at 420 W Market St.

The limited-edition dinner menu features peach and burrata, individual entrees of lamb shank, wild mushrooms, smoked Gouda polenta, and desserts ranging from double cream pannacotta and passion fruit to dark chocolate crumble.

The drink menu includes romantically themed cocktails such as “Be Mai Valentine” with rum and “Stand by Your Man” featuring high west bourbon.

The themed drink menu will be available through February, but the themed food menu is only available on Feb. 14, a news release said.

Ticket prices range from $100-$132.

You can find more information online.

The Westin to offer romantic dining experience for Valentine’s Day (The Westin)

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

