Dolly Parton releases new baking mixes with Duncan Hines

A box of Dolly Parton Southern Style Banana Cake mix with a can of Cream Cheese Frosting from Duncan Hines.

Iconic country singer, Dolly Parton, has partnered with Duncan Hines to share some of her favorite family recipes.

On Tuesday, Duncan Hines announced that four new Dolly-approved products would be for sale at the end of January.

The four new baking mixes include Dolly Parton’s Buttermilk Biscuit Mix, Dolly Parton’s Caramel Turtle Brownie Mix, Dolly Parton’s Fabulously Fudgy Brownie Mix, and Dolly Parton’s Sweet Cornbread & Muffin Mix.

Duncan Hines also plans to release limited edition Dolly Parton Baking Collections on its website for $40 each on Feb. 8, according to a news release.

The pack includes all four baking mixes, a hand towel, a spatula, and a set of recipe cards.

On Feb. 1, those who are members of the Duncan Hines Baking community will have a chance to be the first to get their hands on Dolly Parton’s Baking Collection.

Those interested in gaining presale access can sign up online.

H-E-B stores currently carry some Duncan Hines Dolly Parton products including Southern Style coconut and banana cake mixes.

