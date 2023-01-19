Peruvian-style restaurant Leche de Tigre to open later this year in Southtown

Peruvian-style restaurant Leche de Tigre is to open later this year

SAN ANTONIO – A new San Antonio Peruvian-style restaurant and bar will be opening soon.

Leche de Tigre, a locally owned Peruvian restaurant, is taking over the former Tutti’s location at 318 E. Cevallos St. and will open later this year, according to its website.

The new Southtown restaurant will offer visitors a visual experience as cooks prepare food tableside, according to social media posts.

The eatery is looking to bring Peruvian flavors and culture to San Antonio.

“Leche de Tigre is inspired by the time the Oliva brothers spent living in Lima, Peru, as children. Their goal is to bring a piece of their Peruvian heritage to San Antonio,” said Eat It Up marketing executive for Leche de Tigre Drew Henry.

Peruvian style restaurant Leche de Tigre to open later this year (Allysse Shank-Rivas/Eat It Up Marketing)

Menu food items include cebiche clasico, anticuchos, and cebicheria.

For drinks, the restaurant offers a pisco + coriander cocktail, chicha cocktail, and pisco sour.

“Focusing on quality cuisine and exposure to Peruvian culture, Leche de Tigre hopes to be not only a premier Southtown dining establishment but a hub for the Peruvian community in San Antonio,” said Henry.

Peruvian style restaurant Leche de Tigre to open later this year (Allysse Shank-Rivas/Eat It Up Marketing)

