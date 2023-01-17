Steven Raichlen’s “Planet BBQ” series is tracking down the top BBQ joints and a local San Antonio BBQ spot has brought him to the Alamo City.

The new show debuts on PBS in May and will feature Curry Boy’s BBQ.

Since opening in 2020, the Curry Boys’ blend of Texas BBQ and Southeast Asian curries has captured the attention of local community members and food lovers across the U.S.

With appearances on Hulu’s BBQuest, Thrillist’s Travel Texas series, and CNBC, the Curry Boys have become known for their unique take on BBQ.

“When we first opened, we wanted to create a sense of community, and we wanted to do it with the food that we thought was really exciting and something that we felt very passionate about,” Curry Boys BBQ co-founder Sean Wen told KSAT. “We thought a mix between Texas BBQ and South East Asian curry was a great combination.”

Years later, the iconic pink BBQ spot has captured the attention of well-known BBQ expert Steven Raichlen, who is widely recognized for his Barbecue Bible cookbooks and Project Fire show on PBS.

Raichlen’s latest show, Planet BBQ, will feature the Curry Boys’ most popular dishes in an episode.

“It all happened really organically, and it was really awesome. Steven contacted us, and the episode was filmed at the governor’s mansion. It was quite a unique experience. It was really fun,” said Wen.

San Antonio’s Curry Boys BBQ will be on Steven Raichlen’s ‘Planet BBQ’ series (Curry Boys BBQ)

To offer guests more amenities and an upgraded experience, the widely known eatery will be moving down the street from its current location.

“We are extremely grateful for the little pink shack we were in, but we didn’t feel like it gave guests the best experience, said Wen. “We wanted a spot that was traditionally a better guest experience with a patio, TVs, and beers on tap. It will be a place to catch the game, and will have a larger patio, and a couple of new menu items.”

Curry Boys aims to be fully moved into the new location by the end of February and will announce an opening date soon.

“We try not to take ourselves too seriously, and we just want to have fun, whether that’s reflected in the name or the branding. We really want to just be a spot that’s a genuine extension of who we are,” said Wen.