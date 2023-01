The San Antonio Botanical Garden is hosting a Valentine’s event in Feb.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden invites people to celebrate Valentine’s Day with an evening of cocktails, desserts, and dancing.

The soiree is from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Betty Kelso Center at the Botanical Garden.

The night includes a remix of classic songs from every era, desserts, cocktails, wine, and beer, a news release said.

Guests must be 21 and up to attend the event.

Tickets can be purchased online.

