Dedicate a live cockroach or rat to an ex and watch it get eaten at the San Antonio Zoo this Valentine’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – Vengeful exes can rejoice — the San Antonio Zoo’s ‘Cry Me A Cockroach’ fundraiser has returned for another year.

The fourth-annual fundraising event will begin Tuesday, Jan. 10, and go through Feb. 14.

The program will allow people to purchase a live cockroach, a frozen rat, or veggies, and zoo staff members will feed it to animals on Valentine’s Day.

“The season of love and loath is back,” said CEO of San Antonio Zoo Tim Morrow, President. “Whether it was a sour romance, a breakup with your work, or a collective dislike for a 2022 trend, the Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser is here to help you leave that negativity behind,” said Morrow.

San Antonio Zoo’s ‘Cry Me A Cockroach’ fundraiser returns (Olga Yastremska, New Africa, Africa Studio)

Those who participate will receive a customizable certificate showing their participation in the event and an email with a video of a cockroach, rodent, or veggie being fed to an animal.

You can also opt to notify your ex that a cockroach, rodent, or veggie was named in their honor, and they will receive a digital Valentine’s Day card with a message you write them personally, a news release stated.

And for those who may really need a satisfying revenge, the zoo is offering upgrades for 20 people that include a custom voiceover on their critter-feeding video.

Funds raised through the event will help benefit the zoo. Last year, there were more than 7,000 donations from all 50 states and 30 different countries, zoo officials said.

Last year cockroaches were $10, frozen rats were $25, and veggies were $5 — these will be updated once new prices are announced.

Those interested in participating can sign up starting Jan. 10 on the zoo’s website.