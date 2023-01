Meet Your Next at San Antonio Zoo's Valentine’s event

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to mingle with singles in the Alamo City next month.

The “Meet Your Ex” event will serve up specialty drinks, speed dating, and animal interactions from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 3903 N. St. Mary’s St.

San Antonio Zoo will hold a Meet Your Next Ex Valentine’s event (San Antonio Zoo)

According to the zoo, there will be dancing at Club Wild Thingz and carousel rides.

Each ticket comes with a wristband that identifies you as single, taken, it’s complicated, sidekick or LGBTQ+.

Tickets can be found online.