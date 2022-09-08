Bakery Lorraine expanding to Boerne with fifth San Antonio-area location

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s famous Bakery Lorraine is opening a spot in Boerne.

The restaurant owners announced Thursday that their newest location will open next month at 134 Oak Park Drive. An exact opening date was not released.

This marks the bakery’s fifth San Antonio-area location; the others are based at the Pearl, Medical Center, the RIM and The DoSeum.

Owners and chefs Anne Ng and Jeremy Mandrell and operator Charlie Biedenharn also opened a location in Austin.

“We are very excited to be opening up shop in Boerne,” Anne Ng said in a news release. “Boerne feels like a natural fit for Bakery Lorraine and we’re looking forward to becoming part of the community.”

The location will include a full menu, including macarons, pastries and sandwiches.

Since the first Bakery Lorraine opened in 2011, the restaurant has received national acclaim, including Food & Wine’s “100 Best Bakeries in America” list in 2020.

Ad

It was also included on Southern Living’s list of “The South’s Best Bakeries 2022.”

Read also: