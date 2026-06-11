Victor Wembanyama appears to dodge apparent object after walking off team bus, video shows

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama sits on the court after being knocked down during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

WARNING: Some language heard and gestures seen in the videos may not be suitable for all audiences.

NEW YORK – Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama appeared to dodge an object thrown at him while he walked towards the team’s hotel in New York City, according to videos shared to social media.

The videos were posted after the Spurs’ historic 107-106 loss Wednesday night to the New York Knicks.

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In the videos, Wembanyama and his teammates walked off the team bus outside the Ritz-Carlton Hotel located on West 28th Street in the NoMad (North of Madison Square) neighborhood of New York City.

One video, which faced the players as they walked towards the hotel’s entrance, appeared to show an object thrown in the direction of Wembanyama and another person walking to the left of him.

A second object appeared to hit a pole next to Wembanyama as he walked by. He turned around as security personnel began to surround him and escort the third-year pro inside the hotel.

Knicks fans throwing stuff at Wemby and the Spurs as they arrive at their hotel😬 pic.twitter.com/R2qGunsxBW — KingCharge (@KingCharge) June 11, 2026

A second video shared to social media showed the first object emerge from the crowd behind Wembanyama, who held a red bag in his right hand, as he and his teammates walked toward the hotel.

Knicks fan NAILS Victor Wembanyama in the head with an EGG outside his hotel in New York after Game 4 💀 pic.twitter.com/oxQyxgnemh — clip 🛸 (@clippedszn) June 11, 2026

Multiple New York Police Department officers were seen on patrol in both videos. It is unclear what was thrown in Wembanyama’s direction.

KSAT has reached out to the Spurs and NYPD for comment on the videos.

Dozens detained after Game 4, police say

In a Thursday statement sent to KSAT, a NYPD spokesperson acknowledged wanting Knicks fans to celebrate wins safely but also condemned crowds who engaged in “reckless” behavior.

“Once again, there were large crowds of people who engaged in incredibly reckless and dangerous behavior last night both during and after the game,” NYPD said. “This demonstrates exactly why the NYPD has increased our presence in and around Madison Square Garden.”

The department said “large crowds of unruly fans” gathered during Wednesday night’s game in areas north of Madison Square Garden between Fifth and Eighth avenues. Officials believe those crowds grew to as many as 10,000 people.

In all, police said 60 people were detained. Nineteen of them were formally arrested while the other 41 were released with criminal court summons, officials said.

An NYPD spokesperson said 10 of the department’s officers were injured in the aftermath of Game 4. One officer was “struck in the head with a glass bottle,” NYPD said.

The Spurs have yet to comment on the incident.

Game 5 between the Spurs and Knicks will air at 7:30 p.m. Saturday live on KSAT 12. KSAT’s pregame coverage begins with an hourlong Race to Seis special at 6 p.m. on KSAT 12 and KSAT Plus before shifting over to KSAT Plus exclusively at 7 p.m.

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