2 San Antonio bakeries named in Food & Wine’s ’100 Best Bakeries in America’ list
Bakery Lorraine, La Panaderia get top honors and pan dulce gets a shout out
SAN ANTONIO – Food and Wine Magazine listed two San Antonio eateries, Bakery Lorraine and La Panaderia, among the best bakeries in the U.S. and a local favorite, pan dulce, got a shout out.
Bakery Lorraine was given honors for “excellent pastry work” with the magazine suggesting visitors try the tarts, macarons or “one of the best croissants in Texas.”
La Panaderia was named one of the best places for pan dulce with the bakery getting a nod for its “high-quality ingredients” which make “some of the best [pan dulce] this side of those fancy new Mexico City panaderias.”
The magazine, which released its “100 Best Bakeries in America” list on May 4th, names four Texas locations:
- Bakery Lorraine - San Antonio
- La Panaderia - San Antonio
- Sour Duck Market - Austin
- ThoroughBread - Austin
The magazine mentions many tasty treats that “have seen entire civilizations through their share of dark times," including “that cascade of sugar crust as you bite into the perfect concha.”
Read the full story on the Food and Wine website here.
