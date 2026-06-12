Man sentenced to 45 years after stabbing 3 outside bar on St. Mary’s Strip, DA’s office says Police say fight broke out after an ‘accidental shoulder check’ David Rivera (Central Records) SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison in connection with a 2025 stabbing on the St. Mary’s Strip, according to news release from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.
In May 2025, David Rivera got into a confrontation with three other people outside a local bar, according to the release.
San Antonio police said the fight broke out near North S. Mary’s Street and East French Place after an “accidental shoulder check.”
Rivera pulled out a knife and stabbed all three people, the DA’s office said. He was later found guilty of three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Rivera was sentenced to 45 years in prison for each count, and the sentences will run concurrently, according to the release.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Maria Wence headshot
Maria Wence is a news intern at KSAT 12 News. From Houston, Maria is heading into her junior year at UTSA, majoring in communications. She is a staff writer for "The Paisano," the independent, student-produced newspaper at UTSA. She also produces and edits content for UTSA's YouTube channel.
Sonia DeHaro headshot
Sonia DeHaro is a content gatherer at KSAT. She graduated from San Antonio College, where she attended the Radio, Television, and Broadcasting program.
Don't Settle for Settlement Companies The Rising Cost of Brisket Is Changing Texas BBQ A year after the flood took her husband, she's still trying to heal Hopeful Spurs fans line up to greet team in SA San Antonio Is Not the Same City It Was in 1999 $115K courtside seats for Game 5 in San Antonio Spurs Fans React After a Disappointing Loss to the Knicks Fans electrified by the Spurs' halftime lead S.A. Fans Know What It Takes to Beat the Knicks Tonight "Go Spurs Go" — in the middle of New York City The Foul That Could've Changed Everything We Got in an Elevator With the Spurs 😱 Flooding possible early next week A new tool lets you see how many school misconduct reports are in Texas This Flesh-Eating Parasite Is Back in Texas — Here's What Pet Owners Need to Know He Was Hit and Left in the Road — and the Driver is Still Out There What San Antonio Renters Are Really Paying Right Now Did MSG Fired Him Up? — Wemby Opens Up on Good Morning America Wemby & Lady Liberty: Both Gifts From France SA Reacts to attacks on Spurs fans in NYC Previous video Next video