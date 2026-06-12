Man sentenced to 45 years after stabbing 3 outside bar on St. Mary’s Strip, DA’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison in connection with a 2025 stabbing on the St. Mary’s Strip, according to news release from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

In May 2025, David Rivera got into a confrontation with three other people outside a local bar, according to the release.

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San Antonio police said the fight broke out near North S. Mary’s Street and East French Place after an “accidental shoulder check.”

Rivera pulled out a knife and stabbed all three people, the DA’s office said. He was later found guilty of three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Rivera was sentenced to 45 years in prison for each count, and the sentences will run concurrently, according to the release.

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