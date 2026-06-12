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Man sentenced to 45 years after stabbing 3 outside bar on St. Mary’s Strip, DA’s office says

Police say fight broke out after an ‘accidental shoulder check’

Maria Wence, News Intern

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

David Rivera (Central Records)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison in connection with a 2025 stabbing on the St. Mary’s Strip, according to news release from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

In May 2025, David Rivera got into a confrontation with three other people outside a local bar, according to the release.

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San Antonio police said the fight broke out near North S. Mary’s Street and East French Place after an “accidental shoulder check.”

Rivera pulled out a knife and stabbed all three people, the DA’s office said. He was later found guilty of three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Rivera was sentenced to 45 years in prison for each count, and the sentences will run concurrently, according to the release.

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