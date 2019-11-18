If you have a sweet tooth check out this pan dulce map of San Antonio
San Antonio is home to dozens of panaderias, which is your favorite?
SAN ANTONIO – When it’s cold outside nothing sounds better than a piece of pan dulce with some coffee.
San Antonio is home to many panaderias making everything from conchas to empanadas and marranitos.
The places are:
- La Panaderia
- La Panaderia Bakery Cafe
- Mi Tierra Cafe y Panaderia
- Bedoy’s Bakery
- Panifico Bake Shop
- Cinderella Bakery
- Fiesta Bakery
- La Popular Bakery
- Los Cocos Bakery
- Las Palmas Bakery
- Chico’s Bakery
- La Superior Bakery
- El Folklor Bakery
- Sunshine Bakery
- Panaderia Jimenez LLC
- La Poblanita Bakery
- Leon Nuevo Bakery
- Panaderia La Promesa
- Mayra’s Bakery
- Mario’s Bakery
- Dj Bakery
Below is a map of the many locations that bake these sweet treats.
**If we forgot a place comment below and we will add.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.