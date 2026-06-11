60 detained after ‘dangerous behavior’ on New York City streets during NBA Finals, police say

NEW YORK – Sixty people were detained after “large crowds of unruly fans” caused havoc on the New York City streets during and after Game 4 of the NBA Finals, according to police.

In a statement to KSAT, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said 19 people were arrested and 41 others were released with criminal court summons Wednesday night.

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In addition to the arrests, 10 members of the New York Police Department were injured. The statement said one of those officers was hit in the head with a glass bottle.

People also climbed on top of NYPD patrol vehicles and shattered windshields, causing “significant damage” to four patrol vehicles.

Approximately 10,000 people had formed at multiple areas north of Madison Square Garden between Fifth and Eighth avenues, officers said.

“As the game progressed, the crowds became increasingly destructive, and there were many incidents of incredibly reckless and dangerous behavior,” New York police said.

The people involved jumped on top of moving vehicles, ignited fireworks in the middle of large crowds, threw glass bottles at crowds and officers, physically fought each other, broke into a tractor-trailer and stole items inside before throwing them at crowds and officers, the statement said.

The behavior of those involved in the incidents “demonstrates exactly why the NYPD has increased our presence in and around Madison Square Garden,” police said.

A full statement on behalf of the New York Police Department can be read below:

This is an exciting time for the Knicks and for fans across New York City. The NYPD wants New Yorkers to be able to enjoy these celebrations, but our primary responsibility is to ensure that everyone can do so safely. Once again, there were large crowds of people who engaged in incredibly reckless and dangerous behavior last night both during and after the game. This demonstrates exactly why the NYPD has increased our presence in and around Madison Square Garden. The New York Police Department

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