New food truck park Rancho 181 opening near Calaveras Lake

A full food truck park with a bar and playground is coming to the Calaveras Lake area. If you have taken a drive that far south of San Antonio, then you know there are only a couple of restaurants and a few local businesses in the area.

Located at 13514 US-181 N., Rancho 181 is set to open up later this month, hoping to have its grand opening on Sept. 17.

The family and pet-friendly establishment will have football games playing on large TVs and live bands performing on weekends. It will be open daily.

As of now, five food trucks will be set up on the park grounds. They will serve barbeque, Italian, Tex-Mex, cheesesteaks, and snacks. The food truck park owners are also planning to add a small playground and a dog park area so customers can enjoy a cold drink while their kids and doggies play.

With the fall season coming up soon, Halloween and holiday events are also in the works.

Rancho 181 is opening at 13514 US-181 N. (Live from the Southside)

