South Side icon Bobbie’s Café celebrating 50th anniversary

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Bobbie’s Café and Pie Bar located at 6728 S Flores St. is an iconic, long-standing diner serving up fantastic scratch-made comfort food and good old-fashioned Southern hospitality. The restaurant will be celebrating 50 years of serving San Antonio this July.

Owners Greg and Ana Ferris could not be prouder of their mom-and-pop restaurant, which has been a family tradition since 1972. They took over the restaurant from Greg’s parents just a few years ago. Greg and Ana are fourth-generation owners, carrying on Bobbie’s legacy.

“I’m just continuing what my great grandparents started. I was taught to appreciate the business and the customers, so we’re doing our best to provide that legacy for our children. That’s what it’s all about,” said Greg.

Ana added, “Grandma Bobbie had such a deep love for Greg, who was raised in the restaurant. He was here helping them all the time and she and Santos really instilled that love and passion for food and hospitality in him.”

Greg and Ana Ferris, the owners of Bobbie's. (Image courtesy of Bobbie's Café.)

Bobbie’s Café celebration

Bobbie’s Café will be officially celebrating its anniversary on Thursday, July 14. In honor of their 50th, they will be offering customers who dine in that day a slice of their delectable homemade pie for half-off with the purchase of an entrée. Greg is also a fantastic baker and makes pies in a variety of flavors, such as banana, coconut and chocolate.

Customers are encouraged to join in on the celebration this day, where they will also get the chance to win prizes, such as a Bobbie’s Café t-shirt and other swag.

New brunch items on the menu

Greg and Ana also invite new and loyal customers to come in and try out their unique and incredibly delicious new “brunchy” menu items, like The King’s French Toast (made with peanut butter, fresh bananas, powdered sugar and whipped cream), Signature Cakes (pancakes) with scrumptious toppings (like blueberry, chocolate chip, cinnamon swirl and strawberry shortcake), and the Zach Attack Waffle Burger, created by their son.

King's French Toast from Bobbie's. (Image courtesy of Bobbie's Café.)

But the one that will blow your mind is the new Morning Wrecker — a mile-high Insta-worthy extravaganza of chicken fried steak, hash browns and two eggs between a buttery biscuit, topped with sausage gravy and cheddar cheese.

“We’re elevating the cuisine a little bit, which I’m hoping will become our customers’ new favorites, but I’m also really excited about introducing some new seafood menu items soon on the South Side. There’s just not a lot of options for really great seafood,” Greg says.

According to Ana, “We don’t just have amazing food and staff, it’s the hospitality that keeps customers coming back again and again. Our comfort food really embodies the atmosphere that we have.”

Happy Anniversary Bobbie’s Café, we are so blessed to have you in our South Side San Antonio community!

Bobbie's Morning Wrecker. (Image courtesy of Bobbie's Café.)

Bobbie’s Banana Cream Pie. (Image courtesy of Bobbie's Café.)

Blueberry Signature Cakes. (Image courtesy of Bobbie's Café.)

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

