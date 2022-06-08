Double A’s BBQ opens first location on the South Side

Double A’s BBQ will have its grand opening on June 25. It is located at 1107 Roosevelt Ave.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Are you looking for some great barbecue on the South Side? Double A’s BBQ has what you want, and we had a chance to chat with the owner, Adrian Davila.

Davila owns and operates Double A’s BBQ, proudly serving as the pitmaster. With over 20 years of experience in sales and marketing, from M&M candy sales at Abraham Kazen Middle School to new home construction sales with the largest home builder in the nation, he knew what it took to start a business.

He was born and raised on the South Side of San Antonio as the second oldest of eight children. That is where he began cooking for his seven siblings, as well as watching his dad out on the BBQ pit.

Davila said, “I’ve always been around cooking but didn’t really find my passion until I discovered online and in-person barbecue courses during COVID-19.”

He graduated from South San High School and played college football at El Camino College in Torrance, California, and Texas A&M University-Kingsville. He ended his football career with two years of semi-pro football.

Davila left behind a six-figure salary to pursue his passion for grilling and smoking meats. When asked if it was easy, he said, “If it was a smooth road, everyone would be doing it.”

“You have to love the process. That’s the excitement. Struggles are all opportunities to learn and get better.”

He is most proud of the overwhelming support he has received. One thing that sets him apart from others is his positive mental attitude. He has learned to maintain a good attitude at all times, regardless of the situation.

He said, “I may look large and in charge but I promise I don’t bite. Simply connect with me. Give me a call, send me a text, or reach out to me on social media. We, us, together.”

For all new business owners, he says, ”set a goal, hit a goal! You’re gonna have ups and downs. Everyone gets knocked down. It’s how you react and respond to adversities that make you who you are.”

When it opens, hours of operation are Saturday-Monday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. or until sold out.

There will be a few Double A’s BBQ signature items on the menu, including the “Double A’s Taco” which consists of brisket, bacon, bean, cheese and salsa in a flour tortilla, and the “Double A’s Mac Attack” which consists of a sliced beef dino rib on a bun, macaroni and cheese, sauce, pickles and onions.

