Colt’s Sports Park Bar is coming to the South Side of San Antonio

Colt’s Sports Park Bar is opening at Loop 410 at State Highway 16 South on the South Side.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse owner Norman Velez is bringing a new sports bar concept to the South Side of San Antonio

The new Colt’s Sports Park Bar will be a family- and pet-friendly, indoor and outdoor venue for multiple sports. Amenities will include softball and kickball fields, sand volleyball and badminton courts, and areas for horseshoes and cornhole. The sports park will also have giant Jenga, giant Connect 4, Ring It and other games.

Community sports leagues will be welcomed to utilize the sports amenities and also compete in games and tournaments hosted by Colt’s Sports Park Bar. All ages welcome.

Colt’s Sports Park Bar will be offering a wide selection of beer, wine, seltzers and signature drinks. Hungry after a game? A food truck park will also be connected to the venue.

Music lovers will also be able to enjoy themselves at the sports park by listening to live acts on the 30 foot-by-30 foot stage, which includes raised seating for VIP attendees. Festivals and events of all sorts are also on the agenda in 2022.

The venue will also be Southside Market Days’ second location and will feature small businesses and food trucks from the South Side and surrounding areas.

The new sports venue is located at 11056 S. State Highway 16 and was the home of the original Colt 45 Sports Club.

This concept is new to the South Side and the sports park’s goal is to provide a place where the South Side sports community can come together and enjoy outdoor fun, great drinks, delicious food, live entertainment and sports.

To get a sneak peek tour of the new South Side-located sports venue, check it out from 3-4 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2022.

For updates, follow on Facebook at facebook.com/coltssportsparkbar and on Instagram at instagram.com/coltssportsparkbar.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

