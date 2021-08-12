Rosie’s Gracious Heart opens new location on Southeast Side to help people with disabilities

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

The pandemic put a strain on many this past year, including nonprofit organization Rosie’s Gracious Heart.

The nonprofit serves the South Side of San Antonio’s special needs community by providing food, clothing, hygiene and school supplies when there is a need. They have also provided Easter, back-to-school and Christmas events for the residents of Mission Road Development Center for the past four years.

Easter basket from Rosie's Gracious Heart. (Live From the Southside Magazine)

Rosie’s Gracious Heart celebrated their new location grand opening and ribbon cutting at 2402 S. Hackberry St. on July 30, and afterward had an open house along with entertainment. All the community was welcomed to join in on the festivities and learn about what services and classes they’ll be providing for the South Side community.

The nonprofit’s ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by the Business Association of San Antonio, and several local business owners and community leaders were in attendance as well.

The mission of the new location is to provide therapy and activities such as art, music, and dance therapy, as well as enhance social skills and life skills during all activities.

Rosie’s Gracious Heart is a dream that came to mind in November of 2016 after the tragic passing of founder Cynthia Garcia’s mother, Rosie.

She had worked with children with special needs for over 30 years for Northside Independent School District. Rosie had a servant’s heart, always giving of her time, loving life and showing compassion to the children she worked with as well as others.

After retiring from NISD, she went to work as a two-year teacher at Castle Hills Learning Center and lastly as a door greeter at Wal-Mart, where her heart would shine through her smile making friends with everyone she met.

“Mom loved life, her heart continues to live on through the blessings that are shared with others through this organization,” mentions Garcia. “We may have lost her physically here with us, but her memory and legacy will live on with Rosie’s Gracious Heart.”

Rosie’s Gracious Heart is a dream that came to mind after the tragic passing of founder Cynthia Garcia's mother, Rosie. (Live From the Southside Magazine)

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

