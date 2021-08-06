Little Free Library launches on Mission Reach

An image from the grand opening of the newest Little Free Library in the South Side at Mission County Park, located at 6030 Padre Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

Want to do some reading with your family on Mission Reach with the view of the San Antonio River, or under the CoCobijos outdoor art piece? Now you can since the grand opening of the newest Little Free Library in the South Side at Mission County Park, located at 6030 Padre Drive.

The Little Free Library was launched by the South Side chapter of the Scooby Van of San Antonio, Live From The Southside, and the San Antonio River Foundation.

Festivities at the grand opening included storytime with local author Johana Hernandez, the Scooby Van of San Antonio, live animal interactions with Southern Wildlife Rehab, and a nature scavenger hunt and educational activities from the San Antonio River Foundation.

An image from the grand opening of the newest Little Free Library in the South Side at Mission County Park, located at 6030 Padre Drive. (Live From the Southside Magazine)

Local businesses such as Urban Air South San Antonio, Complete Care, River Aid and the San Antonio Museum of Art were also set up to pass out freebies to the community and show their support.

Special guest District 3 Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran joined Live from the Southside CEO/Editor-in-Chief April Monterrosa to unveil the new Little Free Library with a few words from Linda Pearson, the founder of the Scooby Van of San Antonio, and Frates Seeligson, the executive director of the San Antonio River Foundation.

An image from the grand opening of the newest Little Free Library in the South Side at Mission County Park, located at 6030 Padre Drive. (Live From the Southside Magazine)

Thank you to the Hablitz Family for their generous donation of the library and to Bobby Avila of Avidos Art for making it a work of art! The library design was inspired by CoCobijos, the Mission San José art portal located at Mission County Park.

What is a Little Free Library? A Little Free Library is a literary resource powered by and for the community. You can take a book or you can leave a book. Do you have any kid-friendly books that need a new home? Consider donating your gently used books to the new Little Free Library at Mission County Park.

To get more involved with the mission of the Scooby Van of San Antonio Southside Chapter, feel free to contact livefromthesouthside@gmail.com.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

