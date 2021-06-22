Retired South Side couple gets creative to continue tradition of handing out candy amid pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 pandemic did not stop a sweet tradition for Robert and Thelma Reyes and their community.

The longtime South Side couple created a candy chute for Halloween, Christmas, Easter, and now, for Fiesta.

Robert & Thelma Reyes created a Fiesta candy chute (Live From the Southside Magazine)

According to Live From the Southside Magazine, a KSAT partner, the couple is known for their elaborate decorations at their home at 134 E. Villaret.

This past Halloween they were forced to get creative. The candy chute was created as a way to safely hand out candy and keep the tradition alive.

The socially distant candy chute became so popular they brought it out for other holidays.

It was featured as part of their decor for the KSAT Fiesta Porch Parade. On June 12 and June 13 the couple gave out about 200 candy cups.

Ad

They plan to pass out candy one more time during Fiesta. They will be handing out another 200 cups on June 26, from 7 to 9 p.m. The use of a mask is encouraged.

Read more content by Live From The South Side Magazine: