Watch KSAT’s Fiesta Porch Parade special with performances by Black Eyed Peas, Ava Max and AJR Friday at 8 p.m.

Ava Max, Black Eyed Peas and AJR are all set to perform for the KSAT 12 Fiesta Porch Parade.

SAN ANTONIO – We got a feeling - that tonight’s gonna be a good night... for Fiesta Porch Parade!

OK so technically the Porch Parade doesn’t actually air until Friday, June 18, but you should set your alarm now because it’s going to be big.

The Porch Parade contest is officially closed but you’ll get a chance to see the winners during the 2-hour Fiesta Porch Parade special, which airs at 8 p.m. on June 18.

You can watch on KSAT 12, in the video player above, on KSAT.com and on our free streaming platform that works with most smart devices.

There are going to be performances by major musical acts including the Black Eyed Peas, Ava Max and AJR.

The Fiesta Porch Parade special will be hosted by Good Morning San Antonio’s Stephanie Serna and Mark Austin.

The first hour of the Porch Parade will feature tons of information about Fiesta’s history including traditions that date back hundreds of years. Also during the first hour, Ava Max will perform her hit song “Kings and Queens” as KSAT spotlights all the kings and queens who will rule Fiesta for 2021.

Winners of the porch parade contest will be announced during the special with grand prize winners in residential, business and school categories.

During the second hour of the special, Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna and J. Rey Soul will perform their hit “Mamacita!” and brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan, better known as “AJR” will perform their hit “Bang.”

“We’ve partnered with the Battle of Flowers Parade and the Fiesta Flambeau Parade to celebrate with a Porch Parade blowout never before seen in South Texas,” said KSAT 12 General Manager Phil Lane. “With help from ‘iHeart Radio’s 96.1 Now and Russell Rush,’ they have been able to secure some amazing talent to help us celebrate Fiesta and we think the local audience will be thrilled.”

Want a sneak preview of some of the porch parade homes? Check it out here.

All the Fiesta Porch Parade winners will be surprised by KSAT12 and parade organizers, so viewers can expect some big surprises.

While some of Fiesta’s biggest parades like Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau have been canceled this year, in addition to the porch parade - the Texas Cavaliers River Parade is still on.

Each year during Fiesta hundreds of thousands of people line the banks of the San Antonio River to view one of the most unusual parades in America - the Texas Cavaliers River Parade. This year the parade will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on June 21 along the San Antonio Riverwalk. KSAT will air the Texas Cavaliers River Parade on KSAT 12, on KSAT.com or on our free streaming platform.

