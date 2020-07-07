Want more KSAT? There’s lots to discover on the free KSAT-TV streaming app

SAN ANTONIO – With streaming services booming and cable getting more expensive, many people are choosing to cut the cord. But you don’t have to sacrifice news, weather and everything you love about local television.

Everywhere you look there is a new streaming app to download. KSAT-TV isn’t just another one of those - it’s where you can find the breaking news, innovative storytelling and explainers and stories of your community.

Download the free app onto your Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick or Samsung smart TV, or even your cell phone by searching “KSAT-TV” on your compatible device. You’ll find there is much more KSAT to discover, like exclusive series and content created specifically for streaming. (See a full explainer on how to download the app in the video above or at the bottom of this article.)

KSAT Originals focuses on everyday San Antonio residents who have an interesting story to tell. This unique storytelling showcases the culture and vibrancy that makes San Antonio special. From local coffee shop owners and their passion for java, to KSAT reporter Paul Venema’s candid encounters with Willie Nelson. I mean, name another news reporter who is friends with one of the most legendary country music singers (and Texans) ever.

Speaking of music, KSAT Originals presents JAMS, a musical escape featuring dozens of local musicians and artists. You might be missing concerts, shows or open mic nights... not to worry, there is plenty to jam out to on KSAT-TV.

Discover a diverse curation of new music from the comfort of your own home. Some of the Alamo City’s most popular, up-and-coming and talented musicians showcase their original sounds and songs. Just hit the JAMS playlist in the app and let the good times roll.

There is no shortage of food inspiration and recipes on KSAT-TV. Catch up on Texas Eats with David Elder and Chef Tatu. The Southside chef was voted ‘Best Chef’ by San Antonio Magazine. He makes cooking fun and unique with ingredients like ramen noodles, pop rocks candy and goldfish crackers.

Looking for more news? KSAT-TV is full of deep-dive stories you might not find on our traditional newscasts. The producers behind KSAT-TV focus of expanding on the top stories of the day or week. Sometimes a story needs a little extra attention. Just look for ‘KSAT-TV EXTRA’ for extended interviews and bonus footage from some of the stories in our newscasts.

KSAT-TV EXTRA: Meet the activist working with San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg to help stop racial injustices

Every Thursday, expect a new episode of KSAT Explains. ‘Smart. In-depth. Local’. That’s the mission behind the weekly deep dive into hot button issues and local and national. So far, we’ve broken down the evolution of the local ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, voting uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic and how COVID-19 has spotlighted socioeconomic issues and inequality in San Antonio. The new show is exclusive to the KSAT-TV streaming app.

Introducing KSAT Explains, a smart, weekly look at the biggest issues facing San Antonio

You can also catch up on your favorite feel-good segments from SA Live, ‘What’s Up South Texas?‘, ‘While You Were Sleeping', ‘Throwback Thursday’ and much more.

How to get the app?

Streaming devices: Open up your Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Android TV or Apple TV

Launch the app store or click ‘+ Add channels’. (App store is only available on 4th and 5th generation Apple TVs. First-third gen devices are limited to pre-installed apps)

Search “KSAT-TV” and install.

The app should now appear on your device’s home screen.

The app is also available on Samsung Smart TVs.

Smartphone: Open the app store on your smart phone. Search “KSAT-TV” and install. Keep in mind, this app is different from the breaking news app.

So what are you waiting for? Whether on your TV or phone, there is lots to explore right at your fingertips.