Spurs superfan shows off decorated home for Fiesta Porch Parade; contest open through May 24

SAN ANTONIO – Viva Fiesta San Antonio! Have you heard about the new Fiesta Porch Parade and contest in San Antonio?

Spurs fan icon Sovia Lauriano, who dresses head-to-toe in customized Spurs gear and is lovingly referred to as “The Spurs Lady,” is all-in on the porch parade.

Lauriano submitted a video of her Spurs-themed Fiesta porch parade design as her entry into the contest. Check out her Silver and Black decor in the video player above, and get inspired by other entries below before you submit your own.

You could win $1,000 gift card, a two-night stay for two at the new Estancia Del Norte, Tapestry Collection by Hilton Hotel, free meals and more.

>>Scroll down the page to enter photos or videos and see other contestants. Click here for full contest rules, requirements and how to enter.<<

Last week, KSAT anchor David Sears checked out another San Antonio resident who missed Fiesta last year and decided to use that energy to decorate his home with a Battle of Flowers Parade theme.

Even more contest entries (or inspiration fuel) can be found in this article.

Contest details

This year, the city is trying something new since there will not be a Battle of Flowers Parade and Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

The safe, virtual Fiesta Porch Parade runs until May 24 and is a city-wide decorating competition for homes, schools and businesses.

Decorate your front porch, apartment balcony or entire front yard in the Fiesta spirit and tell us what the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau Parades mean to you and your family. (Please have your decorations available from May 28 through June 2.)

The event is a collaboration between the Battle of Flowers Association and San Antonio Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association, Inc., and is meant to encourage and support the spirit of Fiesta.

KSAT is joining these two associations and calling on you to deck out your home, business or classroom with Fiesta colors and decor. Submit your photos on KSAT.com to enter to win prizes and, most importantly, Fiesta bragging rights. A total of 7 winners will be chosen.

View some early entries below:

2021 Fiesta Porch Parade Entry (KSAT 12)

2021 Fiesta Porch Parade Entry (KSAT 12)

2021 Fiesta Porch Parade Entry (KSAT 12)

If you have questions about the contest, please click here to review our Q&A page.

For additional questions, please reach out to porchparade@ksat.com. Click here to read the official contest rules.

Submit your photos for the residential, business or school category below

If the portal is not showing up to enter photos, click here.

Submit your videos for the residential, business or school category below (1-minute videos, no YouTube videos please)