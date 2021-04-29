You could win $1,000 and other great prizes just for celebrating Fiesta. Scout some of the competition here.

SAN ANTONIO – Families around San Antonio are already getting into the Fiesta spirit for the 2021 Fiesta Porch Parade.

This year, the city is trying something new since there will not be a Battle of Flowers Parade and Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

The safe, virtual Fiesta Porch Parade runs until May 24 and is a city-wide decorating competition for homes, schools and businesses. Please have your decorations available from May 28 through June 2.

Decorate your front porch, apartment balcony or entire front yard in the Fiesta spirit and tell us what the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau Parades mean to you and your family.

Snap some photos or video and enter the Porch Parade contest and you could win a $1,000 gift card, a two-night stay for two at the new Estancia Del Norte, Tapestry Collection by Hilton Hotel, free meals and more.

Ad

>>Scroll down the page to enter photos or videos and see other contestants. Click here for full contest rules, requirements and how to enter. <<

The event is a collaboration between the Battle of Flowers Association and San Antonio Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association, Inc., and is meant to encourage and support the spirit of Fiesta.