Enter here for the 2021 Fiesta Porch Parade contest

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to show off your Fiesta pride and creativity!

San Antonio is trying something new for 2021 since there will not be a Battle of Flowers Parade and Fiesta Flambeau Parade — a PORCH PARADE!

The safe, virtual event is a city-wide decorating competition for homes, schools and businesses.

Scroll down the page to enter photos or videos.

The event, which runs from April 23 to May 24, is a collaboration between the Battle of Flowers Association and San Antonio Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association, Inc., and is meant to encourage and support the spirit of Fiesta, safely. It marks the first time the two parade organizations have partnered.

KSAT joins the groups in calling on you to deck out your home, business or classroom with Fiesta colors and decor, and submit it on KSAT.com to enter to win prizes and, most importantly, Fiesta bragging rights. A total of 7 winners will be chosen.

Ad

If you have questions about the contest, please click here to review our Q&A page.

For additional questions, please reach out to porchparade@ksat.com.