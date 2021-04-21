Show off your Fiesta pride: How you can enter and win the Porch Parade contest

Are you ready to show off your Fiesta pride?

San Antonio is trying something new for 2021 since there will not be a Battle of Flowers Parade and Fiesta Flambeau Parade — a PORCH PARADE!

The safe, virtual event is a city-wide decorating competition for homes, schools and businesses.

The event, which runs from April 23 to May 24, is a collaboration between the Battle of Flowers Association and San Antonio Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association, Inc., and is meant to encourage and support the spirit of Fiesta, safely. It marks the first time the two parade organizations have partnered.

KSAT joins the groups in calling on you to deck out your home, business or classroom with Fiesta colors and decor, and submit it on KSAT.com to enter to win prizes and, most importantly, Fiesta bragging rights. A total of 7 winners will be chosen.

The contest will culminate with a KSAT 12 Porch Parade Special that airs Friday, June 18 at 8 p.m., where the winners will be announced. The on-air special will feature a parade of decorated local homes, interviews with some of the winners, a celebration of Fiesta’s past and musical acts including Ava Max, A-J-R and the Black-eyed Peas. All performances and the Porch Parade will be seen on KSAT12, KSAT.com and all streaming devices where you can watch KSAT12.

KSAT will also broadcast “Fiesta Fiesta” on June 17 at 8 p.m. and the Texas Cavaliers River Parade on June 21 at 7 p.m.

“San Antonio deserves this huge Fiesta celebration and we’re so happy and proud to be the team to bring it to all of South Texas,” said KSAT 12 VP/GM Phil Lane.

