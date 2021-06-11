Tonight at 7: Watch Texas Cavaliers River Parade on KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Some of the major parades like Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau may have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic but the Texas Cavaliers River Parade is still on.

Each year during Fiesta hundreds of thousands of people line the banks of the San Antonio River to view one of the most unusual parades in America - the Texas Cavaliers River Parade. This year the parade will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on June 21 along the San Antonio Riverwalk.

You can watch the celebration on KSAT 12, in the video player above, on KSAT.com or on our free streaming platform that works with most smart devices. KSAT will be covering the Texas Cavaliers River Parade across all platforms from 7 to 9 p.m.

Tickets for the parade can be purchased here - there are also details about where along the route to sit depending on whether or not you’re looking to kick off your evening early or wrap it up on the later side.

Texas Cavaliers River Parade 2019 - Fiesta

Proceeds from the parade help the Cavalier Charitable Foundation which raises money for children’s charities. To date, the foundation has donated more than $10 million to charity, according to Fiesta San Antonio.

The Texas Cavaliers have also raised more than $1 million for the Will Smith Zoo School in San Antonio - the beneficiary of this year’s proceeds.

Start planning your outfit based on the forecast from KSAT’s meteorologists and get ready to yell “Viva Fiesta!”

