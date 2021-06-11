2021 Fiesta user guide and schedule of events

SAN ANTONIO – Let’s get ready to party San Antonio - it’s finally time for Fiesta!

San Antonio typically celebrates Fiesta every April but the coronavirus pandemic pushed the party back to June this year and while the party will go on - some of your favorite events may have been canceled outright (sorry Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades).

There are not quite as many events this year, so be wary that some of your favorite things to do might not be moving forward for 2021. The number of Fiesta events has been cut to around 50 - which is considerably lower than the typical 115 events.

Without further ado, here is your guide to San Antonio’s party-with-a-purpose, which will take place from June 17-27.

You can click through the links below to navigate through the Fiesta day-of events:

The Texas heat can be sweltering, so use sunscreen and remember to bring a hat and sunglasses.

Want to know what the weather is going to be like on any given Fiesta day? Get weather updates here.

Stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and make sure you wear the right shoes - think function over fashion. Wearing the wrong shoes all day can cause blisters.

We are airing live Fiesta coverage on KSAT 12 TV, the KSAT OTT app and online for the following events:

See the full Fiesta Schedule here.

💸 Cash is king at Fiesta events - many events are cash-only. ATMs are sometimes available but lines get long and eating roasted corn is more fun than standing in line to get cash.

🚗 Plan for parking - VIA Park & Ride offers hassle-free transit to major Fiesta events at a cost of $2.50 for a one-way ticket. Discounts are available for children, seniors and students. For service times and locations, click here.

🏅 Fiesta medals are collected and worn with pride at all Fiesta events. The tradition started in 1946 when King Antonio gave out commemorative coins. Kids started wearing the coins as badges shortly after and the ceremonial medal tradition was born.

☔ The Rain Rock is a rock hung on a tree in La Villita on the first Monday of Fiesta to protect against rainy weather during NIOSA (A Night in Old San Antonio).

🥚 Cascarones are hollowed-out eggshells filled with confetti. They are sold at booths all over Fiesta. Break them over a friend’s head to give them good luck!

👀 How cool is this?! Historical photos show Fiesta parade floats as far back as 117 years ago.

💉 You can get a COVID-19 vaccine at these Fiesta events.