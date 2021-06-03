You can get a COVID-19 vaccine at these Fiesta events

SAN ANTONIO – If you still have yet to get a COVID-19 vaccine, then maybe the Fiesta spirit will get you into the mood to roll up your sleeve.

A mobile vaccine clinic offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available at the following four Fiesta events:

Fiesta Fiesta: 3-7 p.m. on June 17 (Metro Health)

Run To Remember: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 19 (Metro Health) Note: Those receiving a vaccine will get a special vaccine edition of a Fiesta 2021 metal

Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta: 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on June 19 (UT Health) Note: Those receiving a vaccine will get a special vaccine edition of a Fiesta 2021 metal

A Day in Old Mexico & Charreada: 12-5 p.m. on June 20 & June 27 (Metro Health)

The vaccines will be offered free on a walk-up basis, no prior registration is required.

