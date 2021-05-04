Fiesta 2021 event schedule released

SAN ANTONIO – After multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fiesta will finally move ahead as scheduled in June.

The citywide “party with a purpose” will be taking place in just over a month, from June 17-27. Though the party is forging forward, this year’s Fiesta will be considerably smaller with only about 50 events out of more than 115 that go on during a typical year.

Each Fiesta event will have COVID-19 protocols in place, and many events will require face masks and social distancing.

“We are so excited to have Fiesta 2021. The Fiesta Commission’s priority has always been the health and safety of all Fiesta guests. Working with health expert, Dr. Marty Makary, and based on the current and projected scientific data, the Fiesta San Antonio Commission, the City of San Antonio and Metro Health have determined that Fiesta 2021 can occur safely,” said President of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission, Baltazar Serna.

The full schedule can be found here, but here are some of the highlights:

Date Event Time Location June 17 Fiesta Fiesta 4-10 p.m. Hemisfair Park June 18 Rey Feo Crown Celebration 7-11:59 p.m. Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center June 20, June 27 A Day in Old Mexico 3-5:30 p.m. Rancho del Charro June 21 Texas Cavaliers River Parade 7-9 p.m. San Antonio Riverwalk June 22-24 Ford Mariachi Festival 7:30-9:30 p.m. San Antonio Riverwalk June 22-25 NIOSA 5:30-10:30 p.m. La Villita

After Fiesta was canceled in 2020, officials confirmed earlier this year that the party would be delayed until June.

“Delaying Fiesta 2021 until June puts safety first, and it is the right move for our community,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg previously said. “Through the ongoing vaccination program and our continuing efforts to suppress COVID-19, we are working to be in a better position by June.”