2021 Fiesta San Antonio postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 pandemic is crashing San Antonio’s biggest party for the second year in a row.

Fiesta San Antonio officials confirmed Monday that the event that was scheduled for April 15-25 would be postponed until June 17-27, 2021.

The Fiesta Commission said the decision was made based on recommendations from Metro Health and City of San Antonio officials.

Fiesta Commission officials said the June dates were chosen “so that Fiesta can continue its mission of supporting many local non-profit organizations, while maintaining its #1 priority, the health and safety of all Fiesta guests.”

“Delaying Fiesta 2021 until June puts safety first, and it is the right move for our community,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “Through the ongoing vaccination program and our continuing efforts to suppress COVID-19, we are working to be in a better position by June.”

Fiesta officials said The Texas Cavaliers River Parade will be rescheduled to June. No announcement has been made yet about rescheduling the Battle of Flowers Parade and the Fiesta Flambeau Parade. for a full list of which events are set to move to the June dates, click here.

The 11-day party, which generates more than $340 million in economic impact to the community, was postponed last year from April to November before it was ultimately canceled altogether in July.

“We are deeply appreciative of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission’s willingness to work with the city’s health professionals to ensure San Antonian’s safety,” Nirenberg said.

Until last year, Fiesta had been celebrated every year since the late 1800s except 1918 during World War I and 1942-1945 during World War II, according to the Fiesta Commission.

Fiesta was originally started when a group of San Antonio citizens honored the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto with the first Battle of Flowers Parade in 1891.

The two-week event, one of the largest in the state, draws hundreds of thousands of people to downtown San Antonio, including the thousands of volunteers who work the more than 100 events.

Fiesta Oyster Bake has already been canceled for the second consecutive year, according to association president Joe L. Vela Jr. Oyster Bake is expected to return April 1-2, 2022, officials said.

Check out a little history of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade in the video below:

