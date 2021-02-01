Fiesta Flambeau Parade canceled for 2021 due to COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – The Fiesta Flambeau Parade for 2021 has been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19, parade officials announced Monday.

The cancellation comes on the same day that Fiesta San Antonio officials announced that other Fiesta 2021 events are being postponed until June.

“Although we will all miss the lights, floats and marching merriment, the Association’s primary concern is the health and safety of our spectators, participants and volunteers,” Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association officials said in a news release. “Unfortunately, several members of our Association have lost their lives to the COVID-19 virus.”

This the second year in a row that the parade has been postponed. This year would have been the 73rd year that the parade would have lighted up the streets of the Alamo city. Close to 750,000 spectators line the streets of downtown San Antonio for the award-winning, internationally recognized parade that features participants from across the United States and Mexico.

Parade officials said they are looking forward to the 2022 parade, is scheduled for April 9.

“We are already busy planning for 2022 and looking forward to bringing our fans a celebration they will remember for many years. Viva Fiesta!” the news release said.

As for the fate of the other two main Fiesta parades, officials said The Texas Cavaliers River Parade will now take place in June, but no announcement has been made about the Battle of Flowers Parade.