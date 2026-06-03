BCSO: 3 injured after vehicle struck by train in southwest Bexar County Crash happened Tuesday night in the 12000 block of Macdona Lacoste Road Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Three people in a vehicle were injured after crashing into a train in southwest Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Bexar County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 12000 block of Macdona Lacoste Road, near Wisdom Road.
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office initially said all three people suffered life-threatening injuries.
In an updated statement, BCSO said two of the people appeared to have “downgraded to injured but non-life-threatening.” One person remains in critical condition.
All three people are believed to be the only ones in the vehicle at the time of the crash, BCSO said.
Additional information was not immediately available. A KSAT crew is at the scene.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Avery Everett headshot
Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News.
Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!
A skateboard, a stabbing, and a lifelong friendship gone wrong The city's keeping track of dangerous dogs — here's what you need to know That downtown hotel plan? SAWS just pulled the plug She was cleaning a toilet when the idea hit her — now she can't keep up with orders They thought they were buying an AC-- turns out they were leasing it Spurs Launch Free Watch Parties and Pep Rally for NBA Finals The Spurs Finals run is already good for business — here's how much Did the 911 system fail a 79-year-old woman? NBA Finals tickets in San Antonio are NOT cheap San Antonio's Pride Center is on the move — and needs your help What's really happening when school police show up in Texas classrooms They Went Viral — But Their Mission Goes Way Deeper Academy Opens with Best in the West T-Shirts Spurs Fan Reaction to win @ River North A San Antonio record store since 1972 is fighting to stay open Towing Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Bribing Bexar County's Top Law Enforcement Officer ‘Rise & Dine’ with gorillas: San Antonio Zoo launches breakfast experience at Congo Falls Return of a winning tradition Emotional homecoming for a San Antonio dad Previous video Next video