BCSO: 3 injured after vehicle struck by train in southwest Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Three people in a vehicle were injured after crashing into a train in southwest Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Bexar County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 12000 block of Macdona Lacoste Road, near Wisdom Road.

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The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office initially said all three people suffered life-threatening injuries.

In an updated statement, BCSO said two of the people appeared to have “downgraded to injured but non-life-threatening.” One person remains in critical condition.

All three people are believed to be the only ones in the vehicle at the time of the crash, BCSO said.

Additional information was not immediately available. A KSAT crew is at the scene.

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