Boys & Girls Club offers San Antonio families affordable after-school care, nonprofit says

SAN ANTONIO – As students return to class, many San Antonio parents are searching for safe, affordable after-school care.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio’s Mays Family Clubhouse is one option, offering transportation from school, age-based activities and income-based pricing.

The Mays Family Clubhouse is one of three Boys & Girls Club locations in the area.

The after-school program is open to children ages 6 to 18 and provides students a place to go after the final bell rings.

For Lidia Medrano, a mother of four, the club has become a trusted part of her family’s routine. She said this will be her children’s sixth year attending.

“You get the sense of security, just them being safe,” she said. “I think the staff members just kind of go above and beyond.”

Medrano described the club as part of her support system.

“It’s a village,” she said. “They’re my go-to people.”

Her son, Jayden Medrano, said the club also provides students a chance to meet new people outside of school.

“I feel like it is not a big community, but it’s getting bigger,” Jayden said. “The new people that join it, it’s an amazing opportunity. And you should take it whenever you get the chance.”

Ryan Brown, chief program officer for Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio, said students rotate through different rooms and activities throughout the afternoon, including art, STEM, a learning center, a reading room and a game room.

There is also a kitchen where children can learn how to make healthy snacks.

For 10 months, the full price per child is $1,200. But Brown said there is a four-tier sliding scale system based on income, and some families qualify for free care.

“If you have Medicaid, Medicare, if you’re military, you can come to the clubs for free,” Brown said.

The program also caps fees for larger families.

“The most that we will charge per family is for three kids,” Brown said. “So if you have five kids, you’re still only paying the fee for three.”

New this year, Brown says they’re offering monthly payments for families who can’t pay for the whole year up front.

Space is limited, so families are encouraged to sign up early. However, children can also be enrolled later in the school year or whenever families need that after-school care help.

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