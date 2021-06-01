20+ COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics will take place around San Antonio this week. Here’s a list

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Metropolitan Health Department has scheduled more than 20 pop-up clinics this week to help ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination effort.

The clinics will last a few hours each day and they will be located across Bexar County “to ensure everyone who wants to receive a COVID-19 vaccine has access to get one,” Metro Health officials said in an email.

Either the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson inoculations will be offered, depending on the site.

Here is a list of the pop-up clinics from Tuesday through Sunday.

Tuesday, June 1

9 a.m.-Noon: Union Park Apartments, 4622 South Hackberry. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.: New Life Christian Center, 6610 W US Hwy 90. This clinic will have the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine only.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: First Church of Nazarene, 10715 West Ave. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

1-7 p.m.: Ephesus 7th day Adventist Church, 4123 E. Houston. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

Wednesday, June 2

9 a.m.-Noon: House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 10226 Ironside Drive. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: RAICES, 802 Kentucky. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

1-6 p.m.: Second Baptist Church, 3310 E. Commerce. This clinic’s type of vaccine is to be determined.

5-8 p.m.: San Pedro Presbyterian, 14900 San Pedro Ave. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

Thursday, June 3

9 a.m.-Noon: House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 10226 Ironside Drive. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

1-6 p.m.: Frank Garrett Center, 1226 NW 18th St. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

3:30-5:30 p.m.: Our Lady of the Lake University, 411 SW 24th St. This clinic will have the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Friday, June 4

7 a.m.-4 p.m.: Smurfit Kappa 10600, Fischer Road. This clinic will have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

10 a.m.-Noon: Claude Black Community Center, 2805 E. Commerce St. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Alamo Area Resource Center, 303 N. Frio St. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

1:30-9:30 p.m.: Santa Monica Converse Catholic Church, 501 North St. in Converse. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

4-7 p.m.: Beethoven’s First Friday, 422 Pereida St. This clinic will have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Saturday, June 5

9 a.m.-5 p.m.: Victory Worship Center, 102 Springvale Drive. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Sul Ross Middle School, 3630 Callaghan Road. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Midnight Swim, 2403 N. St. Marys St. This clinic will have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

4-7 p.m.: Smoke BBQ & Sky Bar, 501 E Crockett. This clinic will have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Sunday, June 6

8-11 a.m.: Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 618 S. Grimes St. This clinic will have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Market Square, 514 W. Commerce St. This clinic will have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Losoya Middle School Gym, 1610 Martinez Losoya Road. This clinic will have the Pfizer vaccine.

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: St. Bonaventure Church, 1918 Palo Alto Road. This clinic will have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In addition to the pop-up clinics, the city still has mass vaccination sites in place at the Alamodome, WellMed Cisneros Center and Wonderland of the Americas.

The clinic at the Alamodome is open Noon-8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and the clinic at the Wonderland of the Americas is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The clinic at the WellMed Cisneros Center will close on Friday. Patients can call 833-968-1745 to schedule an appointment or walk-in from 1-4 p.m. daily.

