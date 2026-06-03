UIW student-athlete, 1 other person killed in deadly car crash, Sanger police say

DENTON COUNTY, Texas – A University of the Incarnate Word track and field athlete died last week in a Denton County crash, the school confirmed.

Shawn “Sam” Musgrave, 19, was in Sanger at the time of the crash. Musgrave was one of two people killed in the crash. According to Musgrave’s UIW athletics bio, Sanger is listed as his hometown and was an alum of Sanger High School.

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Sanger police said officers responded to the crash just before 10:30 p.m. on May 28 along FM 455 near Lake Crest Drive. It is unclear if there were additional vehicles involved in the crash.

Officials also said a third person was hospitalized. The third person was released from the hospital, Sanger police told KSAT in a statement.

UIW’s track and field team and the university honored Musgrave during a special mass session Tuesday.

“The University of the Incarnate Word community is stunned and saddened by the sudden loss of Sam Musgrave,” a UIW spokesperson said in a statement to KSAT. “Sam was a cherished member of our UIW community and a beloved athlete on our track and field team. Sam had just begun his UIW journey in January and he will be missed by so many. We accompany his family, friends and each other in prayer as we mourn his loss while celebrating his life and the gifts he shared with us. May he rest in peace.”

The Sanger Independent School District posted about a “serious vehicle accident” that killed a 2025 alum of the cross country program and hospitalized two other Sanger High School cross country student-athletes on Facebook, but the district did not identify any of the victims.

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