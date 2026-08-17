Free drive-thru flu shots return to San Antonio through University Health, Bexar County

University Health in partnership with Bexar County will be holding their annual no cost flu shot drive thru.

SAN ANTONIO - University Health and Bexar County are bringing back their annual series of free drive-thru flu vaccination events as part of their community immunization partnership.

No-cost flu shots will be available at four locations across San Antonio from September through October. Each event will run from 8 a.m. to noon.

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The events are open to adults and children 6 months and older. Registration is required for everyone receiving a vaccination.

University Health officials said COVID-19 vaccines will not be offered at the events.

Drive-thru flu shot events:

• Saturday, Sept. 12: Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores’ Precinct 1 Satellite Office, 3505 Pleasanton Road

• Saturday, Sept. 19: Freeman Coliseum, 3201 East Houston Street, hosted by Commissioner Tommy Calvert

• Saturday, Oct. 3: Gustafson Stadium, 7001 Culebra Road, hosted by Commissioner Justin Rodriguez

• Saturday, Oct. 10: Dub Farris Athletic Complex, 8400 N Loop 1604 W, hosted by Commissioner Grant Moody

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts. Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.