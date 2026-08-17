Free drive-thru flu shots return to San Antonio through University Health, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - University Health and Bexar County are bringing back their annual series of free drive-thru flu vaccination events as part of their community immunization partnership.
No-cost flu shots will be available at four locations across San Antonio from September through October. Each event will run from 8 a.m. to noon.
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The events are open to adults and children 6 months and older. Registration is required for everyone receiving a vaccination.
University Health officials said COVID-19 vaccines will not be offered at the events.
Drive-thru flu shot events:
• Saturday, Sept. 12: Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores’ Precinct 1 Satellite Office, 3505 Pleasanton Road
• Saturday, Sept. 19: Freeman Coliseum, 3201 East Houston Street, hosted by Commissioner Tommy Calvert
• Saturday, Oct. 3: Gustafson Stadium, 7001 Culebra Road, hosted by Commissioner Justin Rodriguez
• Saturday, Oct. 10: Dub Farris Athletic Complex, 8400 N Loop 1604 W, hosted by Commissioner Grant Moody
KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts. Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.