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Local News

Free drive-thru flu shots return to San Antonio through University Health, Bexar County

The flu vaccination events are open to adults and children 6 months and older; registration is required

Stephanie Leonard, Special Events Coordinator

University Health in partnership with Bexar County will be holding their annual no cost flu shot drive thru. (2026)

SAN ANTONIO - University Health and Bexar County are bringing back their annual series of free drive-thru flu vaccination events as part of their community immunization partnership.

No-cost flu shots will be available at four locations across San Antonio from September through October. Each event will run from 8 a.m. to noon.

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The events are open to adults and children 6 months and older. Registration is required for everyone receiving a vaccination.

University Health officials said COVID-19 vaccines will not be offered at the events.

Drive-thru flu shot events:

• Saturday, Sept. 12: Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores’ Precinct 1 Satellite Office, 3505 Pleasanton Road

• Saturday, Sept. 19: Freeman Coliseum, 3201 East Houston Street, hosted by Commissioner Tommy Calvert

• Saturday, Oct. 3: Gustafson Stadium, 7001 Culebra Road, hosted by Commissioner Justin Rodriguez

• Saturday, Oct. 10: Dub Farris Athletic Complex, 8400 N Loop 1604 W, hosted by Commissioner Grant Moody

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts. Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.

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