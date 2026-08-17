SAPD: Driver strikes, kills female pedestrian along Loop 1604 on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a pedestrian was killed after she was hit by a car Sunday night on the East Side.

Officers were dispatched to a crash just before 8:45 p.m. in the 4100 block of Loop 1604, which is located near the Interstate 10 interchange.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, multiple officers found a yet-to-be identified female unresponsive on the highway.

Investigators said the female was seen walking eastbound on Loop 1604 outside of the designated sidewalk when she was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta.

The driver of the Volkswagen Jetta remained at the scene and called first responders, police said. The female was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

At this time, it is unclear if the driver of the Volkswagen Jetta will face any charges connected to the crash.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.