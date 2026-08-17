Motorcyclist ejected, killed in downtown crash, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man died Sunday morning after he was ejected from a motorcycle in a downtown crash, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded around 11:18 a.m. on Interstate 35 southbound near the West César E Chávez Boulevard exit.

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Upon arrival, the officers found the man, who has yet to be identified, injured after the crash.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

After further investigation, officers learned that the man was traveling southbound when he attempted to exit on West César E Chávez Blvd.

SAPD said the man failed to remain in his lane and struck a concrete barrier, which caused him to crash.

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