Fiesta events for June 20: A Day in Old Mexico and Charreada, Fiesta Wildflower Ride

SAN ANTONIO – Viva Fiesta! We are finally getting back to San Antonio's biggest party after a hiatus in 2020.
Here’s what’s going on during day four of Fiesta 2021 - it’s the first Sunday of Fiesta and there’s a ton of things to do around San Antonio.
*Please note that some names of events and event descriptions are from the official Fiesta organization.
Here’s the list of events for the fourth day of Fiesta 2021, on June 20:
- Fiesta Women’s & Co-Ed Soccer Tournament - The tournament helps support efforts to sponsor college and high school soccer teams during their off-season and offer college scholarships to league members. This event takes place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m at Schertz Soccer Complex.
- Fiesta Run to Remember - This is the 9th annual Fiesta Run to Remember which features a 5K, 10K and .05K race. The event takes place from 8 a.m. to noon at the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex.
- Fiesta Wildflower Ride - This is Fiesta’s only cycling event and it benefits Morgan’s Wonderland. This is the 15th anniversary of the event which takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rolling Oaks Mall.
- Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square - Experience daily live entertainment from multiple stages featuring a variety of music from the best in Tejano, Cumbia and Conjunto to rocking cover bands. Guests can also enjoy Fiesta staples such as funnel cakes, agua fresca, turkey legs, fajitas and options from over 30 different food booths. This free event takes place from 10 a.m. to midnight at Market Square.
- A Day in Old Mexico and Charreada - Explore the distinctive culture that upholds the customs and family traditions of Mexican Horsemanship as a way of life. This family event features food vendors, concessions, ballet Folklorico performances, and live mariachi music during the season-opening of Fiesta’s charreada - Mexico’s official sport predating and inspiring, the American Rodeo. This event takes place from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Rancho del Charro.
- Fit for a Princess Self-Esteem Empowerment Program - Children will learn manners and etiquette while enjoying a tea party. The event culminates in all participants being crowned princesses and takes place from 3 to 5 p.m. at Lambermont Events.
