Watch the SA Live Texas Cavaliers Parade After-Party Monday on KSAT at 9 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – Things are going to get lively in Market Square on Monday night because it’s the Texas Cavaliers Parade After-Party with the SA Live crew!

Each year during Fiesta hundreds of thousands of people line the banks of the San Antonio River to view one of the most unique parades in America - the Texas Cavaliers River Parade. This year the parade will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on June 21 on the San Antonio Riverwalk and when it’s over, the party is heading to SA Live headquarters at Market Square.

Hosts Mike Osterhage and Fiona Gorostiza, along with David Elder and Jen Tobias-Struski, are going to be hosting the post-parade bash from 9 - 10 p.m. on June 21.

You can watch the celebration on KSAT 12, in the video player above, on KSAT.com or on our free streaming platform that works with most smart devices.

Ad

DIY Fiesta hats | SA Live | KSAT 12

Want to know what to expect? Everyone’s favorite mini mariachi singer Mateo Lopez will be performing and there will be a performance by Ballet Folklorico de San Antonio.

There are going to be games (including one that’s trending on TikTok) and of course, food and specialized cocktails with La Familia Cortez.

Related: 2021 Fiesta user guide and schedule of events

Start planning your outfit based on the forecast from KSAT’s meteorologists and get ready to yell “Viva Fiesta!”

Submit your email below to receive KSAT’s free Things To Do newsletter.

Ad

There’s more to see on KSAT 12! Here’s a quick look at some of the on-air Fiesta coverage you can expect to see on KSAT 12, the KSAT OTT app and online: