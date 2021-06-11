WATCH LIVE: Fiesta Fiesta on KSAT, the official launch of Fiesta 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Clink, clink - what’s that sound? It’s the sweet sound of Fiesta medals as San Antonio’s 11-day party with a purpose finally returns for 2021 on June 17.

Fiesta Fiesta 2021, the official kick-off of Fiesta in San Antonio, will take place in person from 4 to 10 p.m. at Hemisfair, located at 434 South Alamo Street as people descend on the park decked out in flower crowns and carrying cascarones.

You can watch the celebration on KSAT 12, in the video player above, on KSAT.com or on our free streaming platform that works with most smart devices. KSAT will be covering Fiesta Fiesta across all platforms from 8 to 10 p.m.

If you plan to party in person the event is free and kid-friendly. There will be food and drink booths in addition to musical acts and performances from a multitude of talented artists and a massive fireworks display at the end of the kick-off event.

According to the Fiesta San Antonio Commission, the event will be as socially distanced as possible and masks will be required.

Get ready to shout “Viva Fiesta!” for the first time since 2019.

Wondering what to wear? Check out the forecast from KSAT’s meteorologists.

There’s more to see on KSAT 12! Here’s a quick look at some of the on-air Fiesta coverage you can expect to see on KSAT 12, the KSAT OTT app and online:

