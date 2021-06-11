Fiesta events for June 27: A Day in Old Mexico & Charreada, Festival de Animales

SAN ANTONIO – Viva Fiesta! We are finally getting back to San Antonio’s biggest party after a hiatus in 2020. Want to know what’s going on each day? KSAT has you covered in our Fiesta section and in our Things To Do and Fiesta newsletters. Sign up here.
The final day of Fiesta is still full of events so don’t wind down just yet.
*Please note that some names of events and event descriptions are from the official Fiesta organization.
Here’s the list of events for the final day of Fiesta 2021, on June 27:
- Festival de Animales - This event highlights the zoo’s conservation efforts in Latin America and educates guests on the animals native to Latin America. There will be amazing up-close animal encounters and entertainment that highlight the true creative spirit of the region. This event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 pm.. at the San Antonio Zoo.
- Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square - Experience daily live entertainment from multiple stages featuring a variety of music from the best in Tejano, Cumbia and Conjunto to rocking cover bands. Guests can also enjoy Fiesta staples such as funnel cakes, agua fresca, turkey legs, fajitas and options from over 30 different food booths. This free event takes place from 10 a.m. to midnight at Market Square.
- A Day in Old Mexico and Charreada - Explore the distinctive culture that upholds the customs and family traditions of Mexican Horsemanship as a way of life. This family event features food vendors, concessions, ballet Folklorico performances, and live mariachi music during the season-opening of Fiesta’s charreada - Mexico’s official sport predating and inspiring, the American Rodeo. This event takes place from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Rancho del Charro.
- Praise Dance Celebration - This is a virtual event that features performers ranging in age from 5 to 90 who come from various churches and artistic performance groups.
- La Reina de la Feria de las Flores Reception - This is a fundraiser for the queen of Fiesta and a great way to meet the queen one-on-one. There will also be food and music. This event takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Paesanos River Walk.
Watch Fiesta coverage on KSAT
We are airing live Fiesta coverage on KSAT 12 TV, the KSAT OTT app and on KSAT.com for the following events:
- Fiesta Fiesta – Thursday, June 17 - 8 p.m.
- Fiesta Porch Parade Special – Friday, June 18 - 8 p.m.
- Cavaliers River Parade – Monday, June 21 - 7 p.m.
- SA Live After Party - Monday, June 21 - 9 p.m.
