Neighbors surprised by attack on teen, manhunt for suspect in Kerr County

KERR COUNTY, Texas – A phone call to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office ended nearly 12 hours of searching for a suspect in an assault on a teenage boy.

A news release Friday morning said someone had called 911, reporting the sighting of a suspicious man in the area of Interstate 10.

Shortly after 11 a.m., deputies took David Bryan Cox, 44, into custody. Cox is accused of strangling the teen and causing injury.

David Bryan Cox Jr., 44. (Kerr County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said the attack happened late Thursday night at an RV park on Goat Creek Road, just a few miles from the field where Cox was eventually found.

The Code Red Alert sent out by KCSO earlier said Cox was to be considered armed and dangerous. It said when he ran from the scene of the attack, he was carrying at least one weapon and wearing a tactical vest along with a gun belt with multiple magazines.

People in the RV park and beyond were warned to be watchful and remain indoors.

“It said (the) 2800 (block), an RV resort. Well, this is the only one around here,” said Nathaniel Short, referring to an alert he received on his cell phone. “It was very surprising.”

Short, who lives in the RV park, spoke to KSAT 12 News on Friday morning, as deputies gathered around another RV a few doors down from his.

“For this to happen is very shocking, so very concerning,” he said.

The RV resort is inhabited by longtime occupants, such as Short, as well as people who are just visiting the area.

Some people told KSAT 12 News they had not received any alerts at all.

The sight of deputies staged throughout the area came as a surprise to some. However, at one point, all the patrol cars suddenly scattered and left the RV park.

Later, the same group of cars had gathered in an empty lot closer to the highway.

In a grassy area near the access road, deputies could be seen actively searching along with a dog.

A news release confirmed deputies had captured Cox. It also said they would remain in the area as they searched for his weapons.

Back at the RV park, Short said he and his neighbors were armed and ready to handle trouble on their own, if necessary.

“This is a community where we know everybody will protect each other,” Short said.

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