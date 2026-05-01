San Antonio man pleads guilty to charges related to ATM explosions, gun possession, DOJ says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio man has pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges related to ATM explosions and possession of guns, according to a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) news release.

Dustin Jay Ammons, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of explosive material, transport by non-license, the release stated.

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The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined that Ammons used pipe bombs in an attempt to explode ATMs at two San Antonio banks in September, 2025.

Both of his attempts were unsuccessful, federal authorities said.

Federal agents raided Ammons’ home in December, 2025 and found guns, magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a pipe bomb in his vehicle, the release said.

KSAT reported on the raid when federal agents discovered a “home explosives lab” inside Ammons’ garage located in the 300 block of Eugene Sasser. He was arrested shortly after.

>> ATM bombing suspect arrested, ‘explosives lab’ found in north Bexar County home, DOJ says

The Department of Justice said the explosives contained Pentaerythritol Tetranitrate, which the National Library of Medicine describes as “an extremely dangerous explosive.”

The weapons found at Ammons’ home were not registered under his name, nor did he possess a license or permit allowing him to possess, manufacture, transfer or ship explosive materials, the release stated.

Ammons has been convicted of similar prior felonies, including possession of a stolen firearm, possession of burglary tools and multiple counts of theft and burglary of a building, the DOJ stated.

He faces up to 15 years in prison for the possession of a firearm charge and a maximum of 10 years in prison for the explosive materials, transport by non-license charge.

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